Gun advocates target State Attorney General Bob Ferguson

Eastern Washington gun owners and 2nd Amendment advocates are collecting affidavits in a push to bring criminal charges against State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

The affidavits may also be employed in civil actions against Ferguson for using his office to violate constitutional rights to keep and bear arms.

They will be collected at rallies in Spokane and Colville on March 2 and 9, respectively.

The “Spokane Strikes Back” is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Sharp Shooting Indoor Range and Gun Shop, 1200 N. Freya Way. Affidavits will be collected until 4 p.m. at the Spokane store. A notary will be on-site to notarize the form for court filing.

The Spokane rally is a precursor to the “Washington Strikes Back” rally set for 1 p.m. March 9 in the Rendezvous Theater of Spokane Community College-Colville, 985 S. Elm St.

During the rallies, Affidavits of Complaining Witness will be available for state residents to fill out.

The affidavits will be used to request formal charges be brought against Ferguson efforts that have “deprived you of your rights or harmed you in any way,” organizers said.

The Spokane event is being organized by American Patriots 3%, Spokane Concealed Carry, and the 63rd and 65th Lightfoot Militias.

Veteran and farmer Dan Wallace is organizing the Colville event.

The rallies follow an uprising against new gun-control laws enacted under Initiative 1639.

At least four counties and 23 sheriffs have said they won't "actively" enforce the measure that raises the age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle to 21, redefines the firearm as an "assault rifle," mandates safety classes and more stringent background checks, and makes owners criminally liable if their gun is used in an incident, even if the weapon is stolen. The law also requires firearms dealers to sell trigger locks and gun safes, and prevents them from selling semiautomatic rifles to out-of-state residents.

For coverage of the upcoming Colville event, see next week's print edition of the Statesman-Examiner.