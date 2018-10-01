Hands Across Nations: Meet Lucy Arim

Lucy Arim's life is a miracle story, according to Carolyn Jones, co-director of Hands Across Nations — a charity benefiting adult literacy in Uganda.

She started on the streets, and now she is helping to disseminate the knowledge that is lifting her community out of ignorance and depravity.

Lucy’s mother died before she can remember. Her father, a successful man, was poisoned by a jealous enemy. His other family stole all of his property, leaving Lucy on the street with nothing but a 3rd grade education. Lucy was taken in by her neighbors and became their maid. She learned english from her hosts.

Carolyn Jones met Lucy when she hired her on as a laundry woman. At that time, Lucy was a mother with a common law husband.

Over time, Lucy became the Jones’s cook. Mrs. Jones could tell that she was bright, so she taught her to read Lango, Lucy’s native language.

Mr. Jones started teaching her how to print the primers.

Today, Lucy is in charge of making all of the books for Hands Across Nation. She can print 1,000 primers in a weekend with the duplicator.

In addition, she helps the Joneses with their Bible translation project. Translators write the bible out in Lango by hand, and Lucy scans the documents off to the United States to be typed and returned.

Lucy has a heart for the sick and needy. Jones reports that Lucy visits the beggars to hand out produce from their garden every friday.

Hands Across Nations is hosting their annual dinner and silent auction Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Chewelah Civic Center, 302 East Webster. Tickets cost $15 ($10 for children). Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner will start at 5:00 p.m.; the auction will start at 6:00 p.m.