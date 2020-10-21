Hazardous weather expected across Inland Northwest this weekend

A hazardous weather notice is active across the Inland Northwest this weekend from the National Weather Service, with unseasonably cold temperatures and light to moderate snow accumulations on Friday.

The forecast in Colville calls for snow on Friday mainly after 11 a.m., with an accumulation of 1-3 inches possible leading into less than an inch of new accumulation Friday night. Temperatures range from a high of 35 to a low of 20. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 36 and a low dropping to 12. Sunday will again be sunny with a high of 36 and low of 14. Record low temperatures will be possible on Sunday and Monday.

Next week is expected to be dry and temperatures returning close to average by mid to late week.