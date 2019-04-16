Health officials worry about Salmonella outbreak
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are concerned about a recent Salmonella Newport outbreak.
Health officials have linked four cases in Washington state to frozen, ground raw tuna. The cases were reported in Grays Harbor, King and Spokane counties, officials said.
All those affected have recovered without hospitalization, officials said, noting they have pinpointed the source as Jensen Tuna Inc.
The company recalled possibly contaminated products Monday.
While most of the cases were reported in January, health officials are cautioning residents about the risks of eating raw and undercooked fish and shellfish.
Dishes such as sushi, sashimi and ceviche are especially risky for residents with compromised immune systems, officials said.
Symptoms of Salmonella Newport can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, health officials said. In severe cases, the infection can be fatal.
Category: