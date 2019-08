A Thurston County Superior Court judge will hear arguments Friday in a challenge to bear hunting rules in Washington state.

The 1:30 p.m. hearing will take place in Thurston County Superior Court, 2000 Lakeridge Drive Southwest, Building 3.

Tucson, Ariz.-based Center for Biological Diversity has challenged the use of baiting, trapping and using hounds to hunt bears in private and commercial timberlands.