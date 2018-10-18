High Court: Life without parole sentence for minors unconstitutional
By:
Roger Harnack
Thursday, October 18, 2018
OLYMPIA
The state Supreme Court today ruled that sentencing a juvenile to life in prison without the possibility of parole is unconstitutional.
The ruling upheld a state court of appeals decision that life without parole is cruel punishment for a teenager.
The 5-4 ruling is the second in a week’s time in which the justices intervened in prison-related cases.
Last week, the high court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional.
