As of 3:50 p.m. on Friday, July 23, a section of Highway 20 near Black Lake is closed due to spread of the Spruce Canyon fire that is now burning near mile marker 373, about 18 miles east of Colville, is close to the Little Pend Oreille Wildlife Refuge. Ranch owners in the area have reported opening their gates to let their livestock out after the fire jumped the roadway from north to south.