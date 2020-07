Road work on U.S. Highway 395 from Addy to Colville will continue to cause delays and reduced speeds to 35 mph until around July 16 at 4 p.m.

Chip seal road work has caused one lane of alternating traffic led by pilot cars from milepost 213-223 since 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Expect continued travel delays on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesday’s.