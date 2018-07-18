Highway 395 roundabouts halfway done

It’s one down and one to go for the two roundabouts being built on U.S. Highway 395 at Deer Park.

Washington State Department of Transportation officials expect the first of the two roundabouts to be open to traffic on Monday. With the Main Street intersection roundabout ready for use, construction crews will focus their attention on the planned roundabout at the Crawford Avenue/Monroe Road intersection.

Project Engineer Tom Brasch said construction crews, thanks, in part, to good weather, have been able to stay on schedule. It was estimated that each roundabout would take 4-6 weeks to complete.

There’s more of this story to read online or in the July 18, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.