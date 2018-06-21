Hoppers gives furniture a stylish makeover

At Hoppers Furniture the whole family has a hand in the business.

Hoppers Furniture is an eclectic blend of handmade and refurbished furniture. Business owners Aryn and Jason Lindquist share the store space with Janet Orly’s Bear-N-Dippity paintings and sculptures.

Starting the business was a family pursuit from the beginning, the love of refurbishing and painting furniture beginning with Jason’s parents.

“We’re kind of following their dreams, their footsteps,” Aryn said.

Some of the furniture is bought used, others are originals crafted by Jason, and a few pieces are hybrids that Jason has altered.

