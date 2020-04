Providence Mount Carmel Hospital will have its Colville parking lot test site for COVID-19 open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow, April 25, but closed Sunday. Starting Monday, April 27, the site at 982 East Columbia Avenue will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays only. People wanting to be tested need to call ahead at 509-685-2011.