Hospital reopens COVID-19 screening site

Providence Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville has reopened its drive-thru screening iste for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who have been exposed to the virus by a patient who tested positive, if that person was within 6 feet of them for at least 15 minutes for two days prior to the onset of symptoms.

These include: a fever of 100.4 or more, chills, a new cough or shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, loss of the sense of smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Patients that meet the symptom criteria above, particularly those with underlying medical conditions and those over age 60, are eligible for drive-thru screening in the hospital's parking lot, 982 E. Columbia Avenue.

The site is open 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.

The drive-thru location is not a guaranteed testing site. Asymptomatic patients without exposure may not be eligible for screening.

Health care professionals will screen for signs and symptoms of possible COVID-19 exposure and, if warranted, provide testing for the virus. The Stevens County region, along with the rest of the country, is experiencing a limited number of testing supplies. Only those meeting testing criteria will be given a test.

First responders and health care workers who have cared for someone who may have the virus are a priority for screening as well. While there is no cost for the initial screening, patients who are deemed necessary to test may be billed to their insurance.