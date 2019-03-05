House approves bill to ban "ghost" gun
By:
Statesman-Examiner
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
OLYMPIA
The state House of Representatives passed legislation Monday prohibiting the manufacture of untraceable, undetectable 3D-printed guns.
Pushed by State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and sponsored by Rep. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle, the measure banning "ghost guns" passed 57-39 vote.
It now heads to the state Senate for consideration.
“I support the Second Amendment. With that said, we cannot allow felons and other dangerous individuals to make an end-run around our state’s background check requirements by printing untraceable, undetectable 3D-printed guns,” Ferguson said. “Guns that can evade metal detectors pose too great a risk to the safety of our communities.”
Category: