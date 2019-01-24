House Bill 1509 provides framework for Eastern Washington split
A second bill related to splitting the state was filed Wednesday in the state House of Representatives.
Reps. Matt Shea and Bob McCaslin, both Republicans from Spokane Valley, filed House Bill 1509, in addition to House Joint Memorial 4003.
H.B. 1509 actively pursues dividing the state at the crest of the Cascade Mountains. H.J.M 4003 asks Congress and President Donald Trump to approve of the measure.
The result would be the creation of the 51st state of Liberty comprising the 20 counties east of the Cascade crest. Washington state would still exist, but only as the 19 counties west of the mountains.
The border between the existing and new states would be established at the western boundary of Okanogan, Chelan, Kittitas, Yakima and Klickitat counties.
House Bill 1509 calls for transition committees to be established to address the separation of executive, legislative, judicial and other government functions like taxes, transportation, education natural resources and elections.
The committees would include four legislators — one Republican and one Democrat from each side of the state — and one expect. They would have two years to establish a formal plan to split the state.
The bill was referred to the House Committee on State Government and Tribal Relations.
