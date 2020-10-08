Human remains found in Pend Oreille County ruled homicide

Human remains of a missing person, Jason M. Fox of Newport, were found in Pend Oreille County according to a news release from Sheriff Glenn Blakeslee's office yesterday.

The death is being ruled a homicide based on evidence gathered during the investigation that was originally started by Newport City Police and quickly included the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln County Montana Sheriff's Office and other agencies.

Fox had been missing since Sept. 16 and was found on Oct. 4. Contact the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office if you have any information regarding the death or disappearance of Fox.