Hunter's Columbia School District receives a clean state audit
The Washington State Auditor’s Office did not find any problems with a recently completed assessment audit for the Columbia School District in Hunters.
The audit, which looked at how the school district complied with applicable state laws, regulations and its own policies for a period between Sept. 1, 2016-Aug 31, 2017.
Among the areas covered in the audit were internal controls over assets, revenues and disbursements; annual reports were submitted to the auditor’s office on time; if any school district’s financial information showed signs of financial difficulties; a review of payroll transactions for unusual or excessive payments; and expenditure review showing excessive board of directors compensation or conflicts of interest.
Category: