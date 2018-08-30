Hunters: The Little Fair that Could
Washington Route 25 was sparsely lined with people on Saturday, August 18, during the Hunters parade. While there weren’t a lot of people on the state road, there was a lot of heart, and each of the spectators applauded in appreciation for every vehicle as they passed by. Children dashed for candy, and everyone awaited the highlight of the parade: the Stevens County Fire District 2 truck that shoots water up into the sky.
“My son loves the water fight,” Michelle Sweitzer, owner of the White Willow motel in Fruitland, said. This year, there was no water fight, but everyone was still pleased. “I love how the fair brings the community together,” she continued. “It’s a fun, small-town event that encourages youth to be involved with arts, crafts, and photography.”...
For full stories subscribe to the Statesman-Examiner online or by phone, 509-684-4567.
Category: