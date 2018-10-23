I-90 closure planned near Ritzville
Roger Harnack
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
RITZVILLE
Interstate 90 will be closed for eight hours beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday for repairs of the Danekas Road overpass.
Traffic will be detoured at the Tokio Interchange until 4 a.m. Friday, state Department of Transportation officials said.
The work is part of a $531,000 project to repair damages caused by oversized loads, officials said.
Repairs are expected to be completed and weight restrictions lifted by Nov. 7.
Until that time, no over-legal axle weights, no vehicles over 105,000 pounds, no single axles over 20,000 and no tandem axels over 34,000 pounds.
