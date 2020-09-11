Inchelium Complex fire slows spread, reaches 17,000 acres burned while containment increases to 25%

The fight against the three fires on the Colville Federated Tribes Reservation near Inchelium continues, as the spread has now reached over 17,000 acres at 25% containment according to a daily update from tribal agencies.

The fires grew about 2,000 acres yesterday, as it was reported to be 14,834 acres Thursday morning. The growth was less than the nearly 7,000 acres it gained the day before. The six firefighter crews of 229 personnel were also able to gain an additional 5% containment yesterday, which was stagnant at 20% from Wednesday to Thursday.

Of the three fires, the Kewa Field and Inchelium Highway are the two most significant, as the Fry Fire remains at 500 acres. Here is the current status for all three fires according to the most recent update:

KEWA FIELD (10,079 acres): "Work will progress to secure containment along the 1049 Road, and suppress and area of slopover that occurred across the road. Work will also continue to secure an anchor point on the southern flank. A new division has been formed for the Stray Dog Canyon area and charged with exploring containment opportunities and determining what action will be needed to protect structures in the area with the fire's advance towards the canyon. A Level 2 Evacuation is planned to go into effect in the area extending two miles north of Stray Dog Canyon."

INCHELIUM HIGHWAY (6,507 acres): "Firefighters will continue to reinforce and further secure all flanks and, when available and visibility permits, utilize avaition assets to support ground forces. A Level 2 evacuation is in effect for residents near Hall Creek Road and Seyler Valley Road."

FRY (500 acres): "Crews will continue to mop up the western edge and hold and secure the north, east and southern perimeter. A Level 2 evacuation is in effect for residents living near Twin Lakes and Meteor Road including North and South Twin."