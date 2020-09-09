Inchelium complex fires reach 20% containment, burn 8,000 acres

Three fires burning in the Inchelium area on the Colville Confederated Tribes Reservation reached a cumulative size of 8,000 acres by 6 a.m. this morning, according to a release by tribal agencies.

The fires reached 20% containment, as one crew of 48 personnel combated the blazes with six engines, one water tender and a dozer. According to the release, "fire managers are looking for opportunities to engage the fires in a full suppression strategy, while prioritizing firefighter and public safety and protecting values at risk."

Structure damage has occurred to four buildings. Level 2 evacuations are in place for areas near all three fires, meaning there is a significant risk and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the area. Those locations are:

INCHELIUM HIGHWAY FIRE (2,500 acres): Level 2 evacuation is in effect for residents near Hall Creek and Seyler Valley Road.

FRY FIRE (500 acres): Level 2 evacuation in effect for residents living near Twin Lakes and Meteor Road, including North and South Twin.

KEWA FIELD FIRE (5,000 acres): Level 2 evacuation in effect for residents in Kewa Valley.

Seyler Valley Road to Silver Creek Road are closed. For the latest evacuation information visit www.colvilletribes.com/news-room.