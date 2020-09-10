Inchelium Complex fires reach nearly 15,000 acres burned, containment remains at 20%

The three wildfires burning on the Colville Federated Tribes Reservation near Inchelium have spread to 14,834 acres according to a daily update from tribal agencies released this morning.

The spread grew from 8,000 acres in Wednesday's update on the situation, while containment remained at 20%. The Inchelium Highway fire grew the most of the three, jumping from 2,500 acres Wednesday to 5,453 acres Thursday morning. Here are the current situations for all three fires according to the release:

INCHELIUM HIGHWAY FIRE (5,453 acres): "Crews will continue to work to reinforce, hold, and secure fire lines on all flanks. Air resources are available should they be needed to support ground forces."

FRY FIRE (500 acres): "Efforts will focus on holding and securing the north, east and south flanks, where fire lines were built directly against the burning edge of the fire."

KEW FIELD FIRE (8,881 acres): "Fire managers are looking for opportunities to secure the northeast corner. With aviation resource support and additional heavy equipment, firefighters will be going direct where possible to construct line to the west towards Cougar Canyon. Work will continue to look for control opportunities on the southwest flank."

Personnel fighting the fire increased from one crew with 48 people to six crews with 229. There are now 10 engines, three water tenders, six dozers and one helicopter working to combat the blazes. The cause of the fires remains under investigation.