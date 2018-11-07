Incumbent Stevens County Assessor John Olson re-elected
By:
Aaron Andrews
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
COLVILLE
Incumbent Stevens County Assessor John Olson made great strides towards securing his re-election Tuesday night.
In an initial count of ballots in Stevens County, he had with 7,913 votes, or 67.09 percent voter support.
Rick Johnson trails with 3,881 votes, or 32.91 percent voter support.
Johnson could not be reached for comment.
“We're blessed and grateful for the good people of Stevens County to have them put their trust and confidence in us,” Olson said.
“I'm indebted to the people of Stevens County.”
Category: