Indians compete at Ezra Gordon Invite
At home in the Ezra Gordon Invite, the Colville High School girls track team put up a winning team score of 148 out of 13 teams. The Indians won seven different events:
Alaina Stone won the 1600m in a time of 5:21.75 and set a new meet record and a season best time in the 3200m of 11:21.21.
Ella Heideman won the 800m in 2:25.35.
Alli Stickney won the 300m Hurdles in a season best 48.30, and Kassi Brooks won the shot put with a PR throw of 36’2.5”.
The 4 x 200m relay was won by Kassi Brooks, Ella Heideman, Mayzie Gariepy, and Ally Stickney in 1:50.17.
The 4 x 400m relay was won by Ella Heideman, Ally Stickney, Emily Montgomery, and Alaina Stone in 4:29.58.
The Colville boys finished in second with a score of 109, just behind Lakeside’s winning score of 124. The Indians boys won three events:
Jakob Larson won the triple jump with a leap of 40’5”.
The 4 x 100 relay was won by Richard Mettler, Kyle Maddox, Brock Weilep, and Trevon Byers in 45.45, and the 4 x 400 was won by Brock Weilep, Chance Lafley, Richard Mettler, and Trevon Byers in 3:59.07.
Trevon Byers also finished second in the 100m with a PR of 11.44, Chance Lafley finished third in the 800m with a PR of 2:18.32.
Coming up for Colville track and field is the Northeast A league district meet on May 10 and 11 at Riverside High School, where the top 36 athletes in each event will compete for a chance to go to state.
