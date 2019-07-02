Industrial fire precaution level increases in Southeast Washington
Tuesday, July 2, 2019
WALLA WALLA
The state Department of Natural Resources increased the industrial fire precaution levels on agency-protected lands Monday for Southeast Washington.
The new Level 2 precautions limit certain industrial activities to 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. (overnight and mornings) and mandate a fire watch.
Fire fighting equipment is also required, agency officials said.
Level 1 precautions remain in effect for other areas of Eastern Washington.
That means fire fighting equipment and a fire watch are required for industrial activities.
