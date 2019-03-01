Inslee announces presidential run
By:
Statesman-Examiner
Friday, March 1, 2019
SEATTLE
Gov. Jay Inslee this morning officially announced his candidacy for president.
His early morning announcement came in a video proclaiming “I am the only candidate who will make defeating climate change our nation's No. 1 priority."
Inslee joins about a dozen other Democrats seeking the nation's highest office
While Inslee's official announcement came this morning, he's been stumping for the office for months, with trips to international global-warming conferences and to early primary states.
An official press conference is planned for later today.
