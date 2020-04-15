Inslee orders three new proclamations, including suspending garnishments of consumer debt

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed three new proclamations yesterday, suspending the collection of consumer debt judgments, suspending the statues of limitations for all crimes and waiving statutory barriers for renewing commercial driver licenses that will remain in place through May 14.

The orders follow in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no garnishment on consumer bank accounts or wages during this time and accrual post-judgment interest is waived, in order to protect consumer assets and federal stimulus checks from debt collection.

The criminal statutes proclamation waives the 1-year limitation on raising post-conviction challenges, in addition to removing statutes of limitations, in order to allow prosecutors more time to file criminal charges. This order comes two days after Inslee announced steps to reduce the number of incarcerated individuals.

The third order waiving barriers for commercial drivers license renewal is aimed at keeping truckers on the road to ensure supply chains are stocked.