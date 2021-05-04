Inslee pauses roadmap rollback, all counties to remain in current phase

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced that every county will remain in their current phase of the state's COVID-19 recovery plan today.

The Northeast Tri-County Health District had been anticipating that the region would be rolled back to Phase 2, limiting some businesses and putting the final high school winter sports season at risk of being canceled. Inslee will reassess the pause in two weeks.

Stevens, Pend Oreille and Spokane Counties remain in Phase 3, while Ferry County will remain in Phase 2. A super spreader event has been linked to over 100 cases in the area since April.