Inslee signs comprehensive sex ed bill

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill that requires public schools to teach comprehensive sexual health education to K-12 students on Friday.

Senate Bill 5395 will be phased in over two years, requiring schools to teach one course between kindergarten and grade three, one course between grades four and five, two courses between grades six and eight and two courses between grades nine and 12. There will be an opt out provision for parents to remove their children from the courses.