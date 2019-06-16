Interact begins journey to Galapagos
Colville High School Interact members and their chaperones awoke this morning on the hard floor of Miami International Airport.
The 30-member group is still about 10 hours away from landing in Quito, Ecuador, and days away from their final destination, the Galapagos Islands.
The Colville group departed from Spokane International Airport yesterday morning shortly after 11 a.m. for Phoenix. While awaiting their first flight, they played Spike Ball in the terminal.
With an 8-hour layover, they left Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and took a train downtown. Several students dined at Hardrock Cafe. Others found more local establishments.
After lunch, a couple took in the new Men in Black movie while others went to a museum or bowling. They returned to the airport at 7:30 p.m. to catch a redeye flight to Miami-Dade International Airport, where they remain in the midst of a 12-hour layover.
Arriving at about 5 a.m. (2 a.m. Colville time), they found "comfy" spots on the floor of the airport and went to sleep.
After sleep and breakfast, chaperone Karen Honeycutt organized a scavenger hunt, challenging those on the tour to photograph a variety of items, include a tattoo, a dog, hotdogs, artwork, skytrain and more around the airport.
Team 3 -- comprising Devin Woodward, Waylon Kroll, Maria Schutt and Chloe Cochran -- won after a tie-breaker.
The Interact group will remain in the airport until about 6:00 p.m., when it will depart for Quito.
Check back for updates daily.
