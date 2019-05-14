Interstate 82 ramp work planned this week
Plan for nighttime ramp closures along Interstate 82 between Prosser and Sunnyside the rest of the week.
The state Department of Transportation is closing ramps nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday morning.
Here's a breakdown of the closures:
Grandview, Exit 73 -- Both the eastbound and westbound ramps will be closed from Friday night to Saturday morning. In addition to the ramp closures, the intersection of Wine County Road and Stover Road will be reduced to alternating one-way traffic.
Prosser, Exit 82 -- The westbound ramp will be closed tonight to tomorrow morning. The eastbound ramp will be closed Wednesday night to Thursday morning.
In addition to the ramp closures, the intersection of Wine County Road and Stover Road in Grandview will be reduced to alternating one-way traffic.
The state will also be paving state Highway 22 between Mileposts 35-37 near Mabton.
The work will affect traffic from 7 p.m. today through 7 a.m. tomorrow.
