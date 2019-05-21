Ione forest project meetings slated

Colville National Forest officials will host two meetings May 29 on the proposed Sweet-Ione Integrated Resources Improvement Project.

The proposed project area, approximately 2 miles west of Ione, covers approximately 30,000 acres and would improve forest health through a variety of activities such as fuels reduction, pre-commercial thinning, commercial timber harvest and non-commercial thinning, officials said.

The project may also improve fish habitat, and reduce impacts of existing road systems, officials said, noting the activities are designed to improve overall watershed function and health.

The meetings will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Camas Center for Community Wellness in Cusick; and from 5-7 p.m. at Ione Community Center.

Project details are online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=54090.

Electronic comments may also be submitted to comments-pacificnorthwest-colville-newport@fs.fed.us.

Written comments may be sent to District Ranger Gayne Sears, Newport-Sullivan Lake Ranger Districts, 315 North Warren, Newport, WA 99156.