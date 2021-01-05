It's a boy! Colville's Mount Carmel welcomes the first baby of 2021

Johnathan Wyatt Glover was expected to arrive on Dec. 28, but he decided to make a grand entrance and was born at 9:34 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2021 at Providence Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville.

His proud parents, C.J. Glover, 27, and Neana Morgunenko, 20, of Evans received a wagon full of baby supplies from the hospital staff and a stocking to carry their son home in from the Women’s Auxiliary at the medical center .

“It’s really awesome, we got a lot of nice things,” said Glover.

Johnathan weighed in at 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 and one-fourth inches long. He is the first child for Glover and Morgunenko. Mom wants her son to grow up to be like his father.

“He is a smart man and very loving. He has all sorts of skills,” she said.

Dad, who owns and operates a diesel mechanic shop, would also like to see Johnathan follow in his footsteps.

“I would like it if he was like me. I want to teach him a bunch of stuff,” he said.

Their first night with the newborn was a “little rough” said Morgunenko, but he appears to be settling in well. When Johnathan is not happy, he lets it be known so it has been relatively easy to learn what his needs are, say his doting parents.

“He’s a little squeaky, but he’s very sweet and has a soft cry,” says Morgunenko.