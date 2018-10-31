Jenkins hits No. 10 in state 2B football rankings; Colville 11th in 1A

The Jenkins High School football team broke into the Top 10 today in the Associate Press prep poll in Washington state.

The Cougars edged up to the No. 10 spot in the 2B ranks after being left on the sidelines the last few weeks. Meanwhile, Colville sits just outside the 1A rankings, at what would likely be 11th, if AP ranked more teams.

The poll was released ahead of this weekend’s cross-over games to determine who gets into the post-season.

Playoff-bound teams will be seeded Nov. 4 into the post-season brackets.

Jenkins hosts Colfax in a cross-over play-in football game at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Sporting a 4-4 record, the Colfax Bulldogs (2-2 in district) are the No. 3 team out of the Northeast 2B-South division, behind Reardan and Asotin, both of which have 7-2 records overall.

Colfax heads into the game unranked.

The 6-3 Cougars (4-0 in district) are the Northeast 2B-North league champions and are looking for a play-off berth.

They owe their Top 10 ranking to a blow-out victory last week in Coulee Dam.

In that 2B matchup, the No. 8-ranked Lake Roosevelt Raiders stunned then-No. 10-ranked Brewster, 32-14, knocking the Bears of the AP poll.

Colville almost jumped into the Top 10 after a blow-out 1A-game.

Omak routed Okanogan, 33-14, in the annual Backyard Brawl to take the Caribou Trail League title.

Prior to that game, the undefeated Pioneers were unranked, while Okanogan held onto the No. 7 spot.

The loss, however, bounced the Bulldogs out of the rankings and allowing Newport (7-1) to move up to the No. 6 ranking and Omak (10-0) to slide into No. 10 position.

Colville receive 15 votes in the poll, effectively seating the Indians in the No. 11 spot, followed by the La Salle Lightning (7-1) from Union Gap, which received 12 votes.

At No. 10, Omak will host the 5-4 Riverside (Chattaroy) Rams in a 1A crossover game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, Northeast 1A champion Colville will receive a bye – and a week’s rest – before heading into the post-season that begins next week.

The Indians’ opponent will be determined during seedings Nov. 4.

Here are the AP prep football rankings for Oct. 31: