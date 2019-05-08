Jenkins' Lillian Kirry paces area athletes in 2B Sub District track meet
Stevens County athletes struggled to bring home the gold Tuesday night from the Northeast 2B Sub District meet as Asotin dominated the competition at Ritzville High School.
But Jenkins (Chewelah) senior Lillian Kirry showed how to bring home the bling in several girls events.
Kirry won the 200m in 26.55.
She also won the 100m hurdles in 15.17, more than a second ahead of second-place Darby Soliday of Davenport, who logged a time of 16.40.
She also outran the competition in the 300m Hurdles, winning gold in a time of 45.96.
In boys action, Jenkins senior Wade Baker led his team with gold in the shot put, with a toss of 45 feet, 2.50 inches.
It was the only gold medal earned by a Cougar, or any boys athlete from Stevens County.
The Jenkins boys team broke into the Top 10 with an eighth-place finish and 39.33 team points. Meanwhile, the Jenkins girls raced to a nifty third-place finish with 83 points.
Asotin took home both the boys and girls sub-district titles, racking up 106 points in boys events and 158 in girls.
In boys competition, Colfax was second with 101 points, Tekoa-Rosalia third with 78.33, Northwest Christian (Colbert) fourth with 74 and St. George's fifth with 55.
St. George's girls were second with 90 points, Davenport fourth with 78 and Colfax fifth with 64.
Kettle Falls boys finished 11th overall with 22 points and Mary Walker was 12th with 12.33.
Kettle Falls girls were ninth overall with 29 points.
Here are the individual results of Jenkins, Kettle Falls and Mary Walker athletes:
Boys
100m — 9. Judah Katona, (Jen), 12.06; 16. William Titmus, (KF), 12.53; 12. James Houghton (MW), 12.34; 16. William Titmus, (KF), 12.53; 17. Jonathan Worthy (MW), 12.69; 23. Andrews Chi Larenas (MW) 13.00; 26. Jimmy Kirry (Jen), 13.18; 28. Jordan Castillo (MW), 13.38; 29. Michael Small (MW), 13.50; 33. Calin Hummel (MW), 14.18.
200m — 4. Katona (Jen), 24.53; 15. Gunnar Hofstetter, (Jen) 25.79; 22. Titmus (KF), 26.52; 25. Kirry (Jen), 26.67; 31. Quillen Brown (MW), 27.84; 32. Castillo (MW), 28.31.
400m — 9. Wyatt Collins (Jen), 56.09; 10. Houghton (MW), 56.64; 21. Ethan Pettit (MW), 1:13.98.
1600m — 10. Ethan Rowe (Jen), 5:11.67; 16. Zeke Crockett (Jen), 5:18.88; 20. Jordan Morris (KF), 5:25.60.
4X100m Relay — 5. Mary Walker (Jonathan Worthy, James Houghton, Dustin Cates, Sage Gingras), 46.40; 7. Kettle Falls (Pheonyx Dodson, William Titmus, Aaron Olson, Charlie Andrews), 47.31.
4X400m Relay — 4. Jenkins (Wyatt Collins, Levi Miller, Judah Katona, Ethan Rowe), 3:46.11.
Shot put — 1. Wade Baker (Jen), 42-02.50; 7. Cates (MW), 39-04.40; 8. Kaden Krouse (Jen), 38-08.75; 9. Nicholas Shierloh (Jen), 37-09.50; 17. Niki Johnston (KF), 34-09.25; 23. Pedro Adas (MW), 32-03.25; 24. Joseph Trudeau (Jen), 32-01.25; 30. Tyrell Crossley (MW), 29-09.50; 33. Lucas Buche (MW), 28-10.50; 34. Braxton Edwards (MW), 28-04.25; Jstin Price (MW), 27-09.75; 39. River Rainer (Jen), 26-00.0; 45. Yumin Han (MW), 20-02.25.
Discus — 4. Baker (Jen), 128-05; Johnston (KF), 118-05; 10. Trudeau (Jen), 106-07; 25. Crossley (MW), 84-10; 26. Shierlow (Jen), 80-05; 27. Rainer (Jen), 80-01; 31. Buche (MW), 76-04; 35. Price (MW), 68-04; 39. Edwards (MW), 57-08; 40. Han (MW) 43-11.
Javelin — 4. Collins (Jen), 141-09; 5. Brad Larson (Jen), 138-08; 7. Cates (MW), 130-05; 13. Trudeau (Jen), 116-04; 18. Crossley (MW), 110-11; 32. Hummel (MW), 91-09; 36. Edwards (MW), 71-01.
High Jump — 2. Andrews (KF), 5-10; 8. (tie) Miller (Jen) and Small (MW), 5-02; 17. Larenas (MW), 4-10.
Pole Vault —7. Miller (Jen), 9.00.
Long Jump — 13. Gingras (MW), 17-01.25; 19. Brady Spear (KF), 16-05.25; 20. Brown (MW), 16-03.50; 23. Luke Johnson (KF), 15-11.50; 27. Titmus (KF), 15-09.00; 32. Larenas (MW), 15-03.75; 33. Small (MW), 14-11.75.
Triple Jump — 5. Cates (MW), 38-02.00; 10. Dodson (KF), 36-09.50; 11. Krouse (Jen), 36-06.50; 14. Olson (KF), 35-10.00; 14. Katona (Jen), 35-07.50; 16. Spear (KF), 35-00.75; 17. Larson (Jen), 34-03.00.
Girls
100m — 7. Keelin Middlesworth (Jen), 14.06; 10. Elle Carpenter (Jen), 14.28; 23. Laynie Haskell (Jen), 16.29.
200m — 1. L. Kirry (Jen), 26.55; 8. Middlesworth (Jen), 29.01.
400m — 8. Kristen Erickson (Jen), 1:07.23; 16. Taya Tapia (Jen), 1:17.69.
800m — 3. Mya Edwards (KF), 2:32.95; 7. Zarahemia “Zarah” Johnson (KF), 2:36.33; 8. Claire Montowski (KF), 2:44.84.
1600m — 8. Lanie Lince (KF), 6:36.12; 10. Jenae Morris (KF), 6:54.12; 13. Maria Lisov (MW), 7:58.27
3200 — 3. Edwards (KF), 12:42.61; 5. Johnson (KF), 13:03.26.
100m Hurdles — L. Kirry (Jen), 15.17.
300m Hurdles — L. Kirry (Jen), 45.96
4X100m Relay — 3. Jenkins (Mia Bellevue, Keelin Middlesworth, Maili Masuda and Lillian Kirry), 51.94.
4X400m Relay — 3. Kettle Falls (Mya Edwards, Rainey Lince, Evelyn Hooper, Zarah Johnson), 4:26.85.
Shot put — 3. Milayna Hartill (Jen), 30-11.25; 5. Haven Rainer (Jen), 30-01.25; 6. Natalie Rose-Sheppard, (Jen), 29-06.75; 18. Joelle Christopher (KF), 24-10.50; 25. Allison Cairns (Jen), 22-02.25; 27. Yesica Medina (MW), 21-09.25; 28. Kiara Robinson (Jen), 21-07.50.
Discus — 2. H. Rainer (Jen), 97-11; 4. Rose-Sheppard (Jen), 94-08; 7. Hartill (Jen), 86-09; 14. Christopher (KF), 76-06; 16. Cairns (Jen), 75-02; 25. Robinson (Jen), 61-09; 27. Medina (MW), 56-10.
Javelin — 8. Mary Sauvola (KF), 88-00; 9. Iris Armstrong (KF), 85-08; 18. Elizabeth Wilson (KF), 76-05.
High Jump — 5. Haskell (Jen), 4-04; 6. (tie) Sauvola (KF), 4-04; 10. Wilson (KF), 4-02.
Pole Vault — 9. Bellevue (Jen), 6-06.
Long Jump — 6. Middlesworth (Jen), 14-10; 8. Masuda (Jen), 14-08.75; 10. Elle Carpenter (Jen), 13-11.75; 23. Lisov (MW), 9-04.75.
Triple Jump — 4. Masuda (Jen), 29-10.50; 12. Bellevue (Jen), 27-06.00.
