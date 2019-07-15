John Deere tractor hits Deer Park man's truck

A Deer Park man escaped injury Monday afternoon when his truck was hit by a John Deere tractor four miles north of the city.

Daniel J. Neuroth, 55, of Deer Park, was southbound on U.S. Highway 395 in a 2017 Kenworth with double trailers when his rig was hit by the tractor at 2:37 p.m., the Washington State Patrol reported.

The John Deere was also southbound, towing a rake, the patrol said. The driver was identified as Apolonio H. Avitia, 62, of Mesa.

Avitia was not injured, either, the patrol said.

The cause of the crash was an improper lane change, the patrol said, noting Avitia was cited.