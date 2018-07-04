Junior legion takes home a win and a loss

Colville Junior Legion split their early week games against North Central and Chewelah, losing 18-8 to North Central and picking up a 7-6 come from behind victory over Chewelah.

As can happen with young players, the performance can vary from game to game, but head coach Nathan Burkey sees the players out there, hustling every game.

“They are out there playing hard, sometimes the focus isn’t there and we’re working on that. We can be a team of extremes, some days it’s really good and others it’s not so good,” Burkey said.

The first game of the week showed how quickly it can change for the team.

Against North Central High School Colville fell behind 7-0, but battled back with six runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take an 8-7 lead. In the top of the sixth with the game tied at 8-8, things fell apart for the Indians as NC scored 10 runs to go ahead 18-8 and take home the win in six innings.

