Kettle Falls dunks Selkirk
The Kettle Falls boys topped Selkirk, 68-63, in boys basketball Nov. 30.
Selkirk fell behind early and couldn’t quite come all the way back in a 5-point loss to the Bulldogs.
Kettle Falls jumped out to a 26-12 lead and held a 44-27 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, a 15-7 run by the Rangers pulled them to 51-42.
And in the fourth, Selkirk outscored Kettle Falls 21-17, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs held on for a 68-63 victory.
Justin Krabbenhoft had 21 points for the Rangers and Ryan Zimmerman added 15, Charlie Andrews led Kettle Falls with 20 points.
In other hardwood action, Marky Walker (Springdale) dunked Northport, 59-28, on Nov. 30.
In Northport, strong first and fourth quarters paced the Chargers to a victory over the Mustangs.
Mary Walker led 17-9 after the first and closed the game out with a 22-6 fourth quarter in the 31-point victory.
Zach Bruland had nine points to pace the Mustangs, while Dustin Cates had 16 points for Mary Walker.
In Creston, the Wilbur-Creston Wildcats outpaced the Republic Tigers, 61-38.
After a strong first half, the Tigers couldn’t keep pace as the Wildcats pulled away.
Republic led, 27-25, at halftime, but were outscored 36-11 in the second half.
Kasen Bodeau had 26 points and five steals for Wilbur-Creston, while Joe Koepke had 13 to lead Republic.
