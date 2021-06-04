Kettle Falls' Easton Pomrankey signs with Western Oregon University

Kettle Falls senior Easton Pomrankey signed to Western Oregon University this week to run on the cross country and track and field teams.

Pomrankey recorded the 18th fastest boys cross country time in the state this year, also claiming the top spot in the 1/2B Classification with a 15:21-minute mark. He also held the best 1/2B 800-meter mark in the state at 2:01.32, was second in the 3,200 at 9:56.53 and was third in the 1,600 at 4:36.63.

Western Oregon is a Division II school in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Pomrankey plans on studying computer science, as inspired by his coach Matt Edwards, who said Pomrankey will continue to run faster times with better competition around him.