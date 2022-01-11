Kettle Falls girls' basketball pick up two victories

KETTLE FALLS – Bulldogs girls’ basketball picked up a pair of wins this week, 70-20 over Selkirk and 59-23 over Lind-Ritzville Sprague.

On Tuesday Kettle Falls hosted Selkirk (2-5) in a non-league game and were in control from the outset. A 25-10 first quarter ballooned to a 46-14 halftime lead and from there the Bulldogs cruised in the second half to the 70-20 win. Rachel Johnson led the Bulldogs with 14 points, while Ella Johnson added 14 points and Megan Hippler chipped in with 10 points for Kettle Falls. Madison Chantry scored 11 points to lead the Rangers.

Saturday saw Kettle Falls travel to Ritzville to take on Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (3-8) and once again the Bulldogs dominated the action on their way to a convincing 59-23 victory. Kettle Falls used a 22-6 run in the second quarter to lead 35-13 at half and outscored the Broncos 24-10 in the second half to take home the 36-point win. Lavay Shurrum led the way with 21 points and Mia Edwards scored 18 points for Kettle Falls.

The Bulldogs sit a 6-4 overall on the season and will have three games this week. On Tuesday Kettle Falls will travel to Chewelah and on Thursday the Bulldogs will host Upper Columbia Academy (Spangle) both at 6 pm. On Saturday Reardan will travel to Kettle Falls for a 4:30 pm game.