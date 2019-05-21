Kettle Falls girls tennis named academic state champions

The girls tennis team has won the 2B academic state championship for the second consecutive year.

The team had an average grade-point average of 3.985.

"Yes, you are reading that correctly," Coach Don Pratt said Monday. "Imagine the hard work and dedication to work to play a varsity sport and hit the 4.0 GPA like six of these girls did.

Pratt said the combined academic and athletic achievement is quite an accomplishment.

"Parents and educators need to be very proud and the young ladies need to brag a lot about this accomplishment," he said.