Kettle Falls hires Justin Carstens as new head football coach

Kettle Falls High School announced the hiring of former assistant Justin Carstens as its head football coach yesterday, following former head coach and athletic director Loren Finley stepping down earlier this summer to take another job in the district.

Carstens graduated from Kettle Falls in 2009 and has been an assistant on the staff since 2015. He received high commendations for continuing to work as assistant coach while on kidney dialysis for years, before undergoing a successful transplant surgery last fall. Before returning to Kettle Falls, Carstens was also an assistant coach at Colfax High School.

Kettle Falls' program has struggled in recent years, last winning a game in the fall of 2016. Carstens will look to change that in his first year, if and when football is played again with the COVID-19 pandemic looming over the upcoming season.