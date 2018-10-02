Kettle Falls Homecoming News

October 1-6, 2018

Sunday, Sept. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. Class Hallway Decorating Competition.

Friday, October 5 at 3:10 p.m. Parade.

Friday, October 5 at 6:15 p.m. Football game; Senior Night; Homecoming Royalty

Saturday, October 6, 8 to 11 p.m. will be the Dance in the High School Gym.

Assembly Schedule:

Day: Time of Assembly: Game:

Monday 12:10 – 12:30 p.m. (20 min.) M & M Race

Tuesday 12:10 – 12:30 p.m. (20 min.) Relay

Wednesday 1:32 – 1:52 p.m. (20 min.) Giant ball sumo competition

Thursday 12:10 – 12:30 p.m. (20 min.) Relay

Friday 1:45 – 2:50 p.m. (65 min.) Lip Sync Contest

Sports:

Cross Country October 2 at Northwest Christian @ 4:00 pm

Volleyball October 2 at home vs Wilbur High school @ 6:30pm

Volleyball October 4 at home vs Davenport @ 6:30pm

Soccer October 3 at Northwest Christian @4:00pm