Kettle Falls man graduates from basic training
Thursday, August 16, 2018
COLVILLE, WA
U.S. Air Force Airman Rowdie Rowton graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Rowton is the son of Angie Rowton of Curlew, Wash.
He is a 2017 graduate of Kettlefalls High School, Kettlefalls, Wash.
Category: