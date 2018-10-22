Kettle Falls middle school runners compete in district
Statesman-Examiner
Monday, October 22, 2018
KETTLE FALLS
KETTLE FALLS – Two local runners finished second last week in the District 7 middle school cross country championships.
Seventh-graders Zane Edwards paced the boys with a time off 8:16 and Kadence Wallace the girls with 9:14.
Other Kettle Falls Middle School runners posted the following times:
Boys – Ethan Bolt, 6th, 9:05; Ryan Pomrankey, 20th, 9:55; Eldon Cunningham, 30th, 11:44; Troy Hooper, 32nd, 11:53; and Austin Zellweger, 37th, 13:14.
Girls – Karyss Pfeffer, 4th, 9:55; Kiya Golphonee, 6th, 10:04; Kate Goodman, 7th, 10:16; Ashley Hendrickson, 13th, 11:15; Elizabeth Wilson, 14th, 11:30; Sara Levo, 18th, 12:36; and Alison Warner, 20th, 12:48.
