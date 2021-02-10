Kettle Falls, NE2B begin first day of season 1 practice

Kettle Falls and the rest of the Northeast 2B League began its first official practice Wednesday for the traditional fall sports season it hopes to play later this month.

The Bulldogs' football team did pod workouts in the middle school gym and will not be able to suit up in pads until the East Region reaches Phase 2 of the Roadmap to Recovery plan. The volleyball team practiced middle and outside hits in the high school gym, which were followed by girls soccer due to the cold weather.

Cross country is the only sport that can hold competitions in Phase 1. The next opportunity for the East Region to reach Phase 2 is Friday.