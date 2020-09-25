Kettle Falls schools to resume partial in-person learning Oct. 12

Kettle Falls School District will be returning to in-person learning beginning Oct. 12 for kindergarten to 6th grade, potentially expanding to 7th-12th grade by Oct. 26.

The school district sent an email to all families Friday afternoon announcing the change, following an updated guidance from the Northeast Tri-County Health Department. Younger students returning on Oct. 12 will be broken into a 'Group A' attending school on Monday and Wednesday, and a “Group B' attending school on Tuesday and Thursday. Schools will still be operating on a shortened day.

“We know that many of you are looking forward to having your students back in school every day five days a week,” the email read. “We are looking forward to that as well.

“However, right now that isn't possible with the requirements to maintain students in cohorts and maintain social distancing. The Kettle Falls School Board is absolutely dedicated to getting our students back into our schools as quickly as the recommendations allow and as safely as possible.”

More information about the change will come in upcoming conferences. The next in-person conference will be the week of Oct. 5.