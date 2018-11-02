Kettle Falls sends off statebound cross country team
The community sent off the state-bound Kettle Falls cross country team in style this morning with tours of all its public schools and an escort out of town.
At 9:45 a.m., high school students lined the halls and sidewalks as the cross country team trotted through them to a vehicle awaiting them.
The team includes Mya Edwards, Zarah Johnson, Easton Pomrankey, Rainey and Lanie Lince, Claire Montowski and Mary Sauvola. They are coached by Matt Edwards.
Outside the school, cheerleaders led the crowd in encouraging the runners.
The team vehicle, escorted by a city fire truck, traveled to the middle and elementary schools, where the runners raced through the hallways getting high-fives from younger students.
They then loaded back up and hit the road to Pasco.
Along Meyers Street, the main road through town, a few parents and residents waved at the procession.
This year's team is the first from Kettle Falls to ever qualify for the state cross country meet.
Runners will compete at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco tomorrow.
The 1/2B girls heat begins at 10 a.m.; the boys at 11:30 a.m. Awards will be presented immediately following the heats.
