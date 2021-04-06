Kettle Falls senior Easton Pomrankey breaks school record at District 7 Championships

Kettle Falls senior Easton Pomrankey is the fastest Bulldog cross country runner in history.

Pomrankey won the 2B District 7 Championship in Lewiston, Idaho, Saturday with a time of 15:21 minutes—beating his previous personal best by 48 seconds and claiming the top time ran by any 2B boy in the state this year.

His time ranked No. 11 for every school in Washington and in the top 200 runners nationally. Pomrankey led the Kettle Falls boys team which has been in a race for the district title with Asotin all season.

The Bulldog boys earned second place at the District 7 Championships, falling to the host school Panthers by one point. A single placing difference could have seen Kettle Falls earn their first cross country district title in school history.