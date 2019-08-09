Kill order issued for Togo pack
Roger Harnack
Friday, August 9, 2019
State sharpshooters have been authorized to kill the last wolves in the Togo pack following recent cattle depredations in the Kettle River Range.
The kill order takes effect Monday. It is the second authorization to kill wolves in as many weeks — another order was issued July 31 for wolves in the Old Profanity Territory pack, which is also found in the Kettle River Range of Ferry County. That pack is responsible for at least seven wolf attacks in the prior two weeks.
