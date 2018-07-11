Kiwanis Roundup

The Colville Kiwanis 12-U and 10-U All-Star teams took part in the Pullman Classic held from July 6th to July 8th. On Saturday the 12-U All-Stars had three games, losing to Pullman 10-9, beating Moscow 24-11, before losing to Tri-Cities 10-1. The 10-U All-Stars opened with a 18-1 win over Asotin, and kept winning with a 13-11 win over the Tri-Cities, before losing to Kennewick 12-2.There’s more of this story to read online or in the July 11, 2018 S-E.

